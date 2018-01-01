President Trump fired a rhetorical shot at the Pakistani government Monday, criticizing the “lies & deceit” of a country that’s been a pivotal, if complicated, partner in the war in Afghanistan.

Trump tweeted Monday morning the U.S. would no longer be investing as much in foreign aid to Pakistan as it has under previous presidents.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump tweeted.

Pakistan has been a staging ground for American troops in the war in Afghanistan, and the two countries’ militaries have often worked together to apprehend terrorists in the fluid borderlands along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

However, Pakistan has proved to be a complicated partner, as was shown when the country allegedly knew terrorist leader Osama bin Laden was hiding in the country for years before he was tracked down by American special operatives and killed in Abottabad.

Pakistan has often demanded lots of American aid, and reports surfaced last week the Trump administration was considering withholding $255 million in funding over its frustrations with the Pakistani government.

Trump also weighed in again on the protests roiling Iran Monday, a day after the Iranian government shut down social media sites and multiple protesters were killed.

“Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!” he said.