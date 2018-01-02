President Trump on Tuesday demanded Hillary Clinton's former aide Huma Abedin be sent to jail for not properly handling classified information.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 29, the State Department released emails Abedin sent and received while employed at the State Department during Clinton's stint as secretary from 2009 to 2011.

The emails were obtained as the result of a Judicial Watch lawsuit that was launched after federal investigators determined Abedin had sent government information on a laptop that belonged to her ex-husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y.

Weiner's computer was seized by the federal government after he was accused of sexting with a minor. He was later found guilty and sentenced to 21 months in prison.

The FBI has investigated Clinton, Trump's 2016 presidential rival, for using a private server in her New York home, which many feared created a situation in which sensitive emails and documents might have been hacked.