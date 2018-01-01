President Trump extended his “deepest condolences” to the victims of a deadly shooting in a south Denver suburb that left one Douglas County, Colo., deputy dead and four other deputies injured.

“My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement - God Bless them all! #LESM,” the president said, tagging the official Twitter account of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“#LESM” is a widely used hashtag that stands for “law enforcement social media.”

Two civilians were also injured in the incident, which took place early Sunday morning local time, when law enforcement officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

No further personal information has been released about those injured, or the extent of their injuries.

The suspect has been reportedly shot dead.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter, there is a press conference scheduled for noon local time.

A massive procession of police vehicles has already accompanied the body of the Douglas County deputy killed from the Littleton Adventist Hospital.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle’s son, Jeff, is among the wounded deputies, according to the Pelle’s personal Facebook page.

Pelle later posted, “Jeff is finishing surgery. We don’t know about injuries except bullet went into shoulder and down through stomach. Good news is that he was talking and walked out to ambulance under his own power," the Denver Post reported.

