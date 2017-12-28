President Trump made an unannounced visit to firefighters in West Palm Beach on Wednesday to thank them for their service.

Speaking to about four dozen members of the West Palm Beach Fire and Rescue, Trump said under his administration, local law enforcement agencies are getting military-grade equipment back.

"Particularly the police, we're giving them military equipment which was taken away by the previous administration, you know all about that," Trump said. "Now you have the best military equipment and you're able to use it for the police force."

The Trump administration earlier this year moved to reverse an Obama-era restriction on the transfer of surplus military equipment and weapons to state and local law enforcement.

Trump visits West Palm Fire Department: "Now you have the best military equipment and you're able to use it for the police force" pic.twitter.com/4QsLDS5g7N— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) December 27, 2017

Trump, who is spending the holidays with his family at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., also shook hands and thanked the first responders.

He later tweeted, "Met with great men and women as representatives of those who do so much for all of us."