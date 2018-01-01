United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued a “red alert” to the world, urging it to unite in the new year as 2018 began to fall on some parts of the globe.

"On New Year's Day 2018 I am not issuing an appeal, I am issuing an alert — a red alert for our world,” he said in a New Year's message on Sunday, adding, “As we begin 2018, I call for unity. We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that together."

In January when he assumed the position, he also called for peace.

Guterres said the “world has gone in reverse” since his January 2017 appeal for world peace, noting new conflicts and dangers.

There are “new anxieties” about nuclear weapons, he said, adding global climate change, “growing” inequalities and “horrific” violations of human rights are all of concern.

“Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise,” Guterres said.

He then urged leaders "everywhere to make this New Year's resolution: Narrow the gaps. Bridge the divides. Rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals."

“Unity is the path. Our future depends on it,” Guterres concluded.