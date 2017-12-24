White House legislative affairs director Marc Short says President Trump is ready to roll out an infrastructure package in January.

Short was asked if bipartisanship can be reached, since Democrats say Republicans already spent the $1 trillion needed to rebuild the country’s infrastructure on their tax cut bill.

Both parties do want to spend at least $1 billion to fix America’s roads, bridges, and railroads.

“There’s no doubt there is a pathway forward on this,” Short said on “Fox News Sunday.” “Both Democrats and Republicans say our infrastructure is crumbling, and we need to fix it. The big question is, will Democrats put politics aside and work with us?”

Short said Democrats need to meet the GOP — which controls the White House and Congress — “halfway.”

“Will they actually partner with us to try to do things for the American people?” Short asked.

Short also agreed there is a deal to be made to protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as “Dreamers.”

“[Trump] put forward the principles he wanted months ago,” Short said of what the Trump administration wants from Congress in exchange for protection of Dreamers, which includes more border security and interior enforcement of immigration laws.

“We put that forward to Congress months ago. The president very much wants a deal here, he wants to solve the problem,” Short added.

Short also said the U.S.-Mexico border wall isn’t something that is not a “non-negotiable,” but it is something the U.S. needs and something “the president promised.”