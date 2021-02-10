Why Trump impeachment lawyer covered his head while drinking water during Senate trial

Trump defense lawyer David Schoen drew some confusion Tuesday for covering his head with his hand whenever he drank sips of water while speaking during the impeachment trial.

In response to the questions being raised on social media, some quickly pointed out that the attorney likely did so because he is an Orthodox Jew and was not wearing a skullcap, also called a yarmulke or kippah.

“Mr. Schoen is an observant Jew who must cover his head when he takes a sip of water and quietly says a blessing. Since he is not wearing a kippah, he therefore covers his head with his hand,” tweeted Daniel Goldman, former lead counsel for House Democrats in the first Trump impeachment trial.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency concurred, asserting that Schoen likely covered his head because he elected not to wear a kippah during the proceedings and noting that Jewish law dictates covering one’s head when saying the name of God. If Schoen said a silent blessing before he took a sip of water, he may have been using his hand to cover his head for that reason.

Others in the Jewish community also speculated that Schoen may have been acting out of habit to hold on to the kippah that he typically would wear.

The explanations came as Twitter users unfamiliar with the practice were firing off inquisitive statements.

“It seems like every time David Schoen drinks water, if he doesn’t hold his head, there will be hell toupee,” wrote Twitter user Tony Posnanski, who later mentioned his own Jewish heritage in defense of the post.

Vox journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted a video of the motion with the caption, “what was this?” Rupar, in a later tweet, explained that he was not intending to mock Schoen.

Max Weiss, editor-in-chief of Baltimore magazine, tweeted, “I’m trying to figure out what obscure diagnosis House would give this guy based on this.” She later replied to the tweet with an article explaining the reason for the motion.

Joy Behar, co-host of The View on ABC, tweeted, “This guy Schoen holds his head when he takes a drink of water. My dog, Bernie, does something similar, but with his paw, of course. Some kinds OCD thing?”

Twitter user Saverio Guerra tweeted, “This motherf—–r David Schoen just had to hold his head to take a sip of water. It was like he was making sure his brain didn’t fall out when he tilted his head back.”

Schoen’s religion came up last week, when he requested the Senate suspend the trial during the Jewish Sabbath. Democratic leadership approved the request, but Schoen withdrew the request on Monday.

His client, former President Donald Trump, was impeached by the House last month on one article of inciting an insurrection in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Ten Republican lawmakers joined with the entire Democratic caucus in voting for the impeachment, which Trump’s legal team argues is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office.

When a reporter from CNN asked Schoen why he was not wearing his kippah on Monday, he responded, “I just wasn’t sure if it was appropriate, frankly.” He added, “I didn’t want to offend anyone … It’s just an awkward thing, and people stare at it.”