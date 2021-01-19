Lauren Boebert sued after blocking Twitter user who demanded her removal from office

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was sued on Sunday after she reportedly blocked a former state representative on Twitter who demanded her removal from office.

Bri Buentello, a Democrat from Colorado, filed suit in Denver after she alleged the first-term Republican congresswoman blocked her account earlier in the month. Buentello purportedly called to recall Boebert in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that left five people dead, including one police officer.

Jeff Small, Boebert’s chief of staff, told the Washington Examiner in a statement that “the office will not be commenting on any pending litigation.”

Boebert, a staunch Second Amendment activist and owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, came under fire from dozens of officials in her home state who urged House authorities to begin an investigation into her conduct. Local authorities pointed to a Jan. 6 tweet from Boebert that they say exposed the whereabouts of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the Capitol siege.

“We were locked in the House Chambers,” Boebert tweeted.

“The Speaker has been removed from the chambers,” she continued in a subsequent post.

The Speaker has been removed from the chambers. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 6, 2021

Buentello’s lawyers seek to force Boebert to unblock her account and allege the conduct is a violation of her free speech rights.

“[Boebert] believes the Constitution begins and ends with the Second Amendment,” Buentello’s attorney David Lane said. “We are trying to teach her that the Constitution is broader and that every provision has to be protected.”

Buentello referred to the Republican as an “angry soccer mom with a gun” that “can’t even handle Twitter criticism,” a review of her social media revealed.