Trump will leave for Florida around 8 a.m. on Inauguration Day

President Trump will fly out of the White House early on Inauguration Day before attending a military send-off at Joint Base Andrews and leaving aboard Air Force One for Florida some time after 8 a.m.

In a break with tradition, Trump has let it be known that he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden, which means an early start so that he can finish use of the presidential plane before his successor is sworn into office shortly before midday.

The White House has not confirmed the plans, but details began emerging at the weekend after invitations were sent out.

Recipients, including donors, supporters, and former administration staff, have been told they can bring as many as five guests and to arrive before 7:15 a.m.

“It’s right that he gets a proper event after everything he has done,” said a ticket holder.

Bloomberg News, which was the first to report details, said invitees had been told to wear masks at all times.

A small number of staffers and supporters are also expected to gather on the South Lawn of the White House to cheer off the president as he makes the short hop to Andrews on Marine Two.

Biden is due to be sworn-in on the western steps of the U.S. Capitol at noon in a scaled-back ceremony. Supporters have been told to stay away because of both the coronavirus pandemic and the attack on Congress.

Meanwhile, Trump is expected to be starting his new life in Florida, where his private quarters at Mar-a-Lago has been refurbished.

Trump is expected to end his final day in office with as many as 100 pardons and commutations. Like his predecessors, some will be cases taken up by criminal justice campaigners, while others are expected to be associates of the president.

CNN claimed that a prominent eye doctor from Palm Beach, Florida, is on the list. He was imprisoned after being convicted of multiple counts of healthcare fraud.

Advisers spent the weekend finalizing names.

Trump has previously discussed whether he can preemptively pardon himself and family members, but Reuters and CNN both reported that he is not currently planning to do so.