Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs’ show

Lou Dobbs‘s longtime show, Lou Dobbs Tonight, has been canceled, the cable news network confirmed Friday.

The Fox Business Network show was taken off the air following announcement of a $2.7 billion lawsuit voting technology company Smartmatic filed against the network, Dobbs, and two other Fox hosts, Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo. In a statement, Fox News said canceling Dobbs’ show was part of a long-term programming strategy.

“As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business,” Fox News told the Washington Examiner. “This is part of those planned changes. A new 5 p.m. program will be announced in the near future.”

In response to the suit, the network said, “FOX News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion. We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend against this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Former President Donald Trump praised Dobbs, who hosted CNN’s “Moneyline” for nearly 30 years before joining Fox Business Network in 2011, after learning the news.

“Lou Dobbs is and was great,” Trump said. “Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me.”