Trump impeachment lawyer withdraws request to pause trial for Sabbath

An impeachment lawyer for former President Donald Trump withdrew a request to suspend the Senate trial during the Jewish Sabbath.

Last week, the Senate granted David Schoen’s request to suspend the proceedings from 5 p.m. on Friday through Saturday so that he could fulfill his religious obligations, but Schoen walked it back in a Monday letter to leadership and Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, who will preside over the trial.

“I very much appreciated your decision; but I remained concerned about the delay in the proceedings in a process that I recognize is important to bring to a conclusion for all involved and for the country,” Schoen wrote in the letter.

“Accordingly, based on adjustments that have been made on the President’s defense team, I am writing today to withdraw my request so that the proceedings can go forward as originally contemplated before I made my request,” Schoen said.

A source familiar with plans for the trial told the Wall Street Journal that the withdrawal would likely lead to a schedule change in a resolution that the Senate is set to vote on Tuesday prior to the start of the trial. The resolution gives both the impeachment managers and the defense 16 hours over two days to make their case to the jurors.

Trump was impeached by the House last month on one article of inciting an insurrection in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Ten Republican lawmakers joined with the entire Democratic caucus in voting for the impeachment, which Trump’s legal team argues is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office.