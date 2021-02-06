Lincoln Project co-founder resigns amid John Weaver scandal

Jennifer Horn, who helped co-found the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, resigned amid reports that another co-founder had sent unsolicited, inappropriate messages to young men.

“Upon careful consideration, I have terminated my relationship with the Lincoln Project, effective immediately,” Horn told the New York Times.

The organization condemned John Weaver, a longtime GOP aide who admitted to sending sexually charged messages to men, ranging from teenagers to young adults. More than 20 men came forward in accusing Weaver of harassing them online.

“John Weaver’s grotesque and inappropriate behavior, coupled with his longstanding deceptions concerning that behavior, are sickening,” Horn said. “It is clear at this point that my views about how the Lincoln Project’s efforts are managed, and the best way to move the Lincoln Project forward into the future in the wake of these awful events, have diverged.’’

Prior to her resignation, Horn had requested a “signing bonus” payment of $250,000 and a $40,000-per-month consulting contract, the Lincoln Project alleged in a statement.

The request followed previous demands around Christmas, when Horn requested a board seat on the Lincoln Project, a television show, a podcast hosting assignment, and a staff to help her with the endeavors, the organization said.

“These demands were unanimously rejected by the management committee and board,” the statement read. “We immediately accepted Jennifer Horn’s resignation from the Lincoln Project. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

Horn was one of the only prominent women among the founders of the group, which ran advertisements throughout the election year in opposition to former President Donald Trump.

The group was also founded by media consultant Rick Wilson, George Conway, and strategist Steve Schmidt.

Among revelations of Weaver’s behavior, the group said in a statement that it felt “betrayed and deceived” by him.

Weaver apologized for his actions, adding that he lived a closeted life as a gay man.

“I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions,” Weaver said. “In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others.”

Prior to the Lincoln Project, Weaver was a top adviser to Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the late Sen. John McCain.