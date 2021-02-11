Trump plays golf as Democrats continue impeachment prosecution

Former President Donald Trump hit the golf course in Florida on Thursday, according to two sources, starting his 18 holes just before Democratic prosecutors began wrapping up their case against him in the Senate.

Trump has kept a low profile throughout the proceedings this week as senators consider whether he should be convicted of inciting an insurrection and barred from ever holding office again.

After two days of watching events unfold on television at his Mar-a-Lago beach club residence as his defense team imploded and the prosecution set out a powerful case based on video footage and Trump’s own comments, his small motorcade left for the golf club before Democrats resumed their case on Thursday.

An insider told the Washington Examiner that he was later spotted playing golf at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

It follows multiple reports that Trump was horrified by the rambling defense set out by his team on Tuesday, the first day of his second impeachment trial.

“He was pissed,” said a former adviser.

However, his team is confident that Democrats will not be able to persuade enough Republican senators to switch sides and secure a conviction.

Some insiders had even urged Trump to hit the golf course in a show of confidence and to signal disdain for what they say is an unconstitutional prosecution.

So far, he has largely kept out of sight. Banned from Twitter, he is unable to keep up a running commentary on proceedings as he did a year ago.

And he is following the advice of confidants who urged him to take it easy after leaving office. He has split his time between the familiar surroundings of Mar-a-Lago, where he has established an office, and his golf club, a short palm-fringed drive away in West Palm Beach.

On Sunday, he was applauded by guests when he arrived at his Super Bowl watch party.

“Good party, food was great, everyone was happy, and he seemed relaxed and in his element,” said a guest.