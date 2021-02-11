TikTok star Dazharia Shaffer dead at 18

An 18-year-old TikTok personality from Louisiana who amassed a following of more than 1.7 million people died by suicide, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge coroner’s office told the Washington Examiner that they responded to Dazharia Shaffer’s suicide death on Tuesday. Shaffer’s father, Raheem Alla, said his daughter died on Monday.

“On February 8th my daughter dazharia has left us early and have been call up to fly with the angels,” Alla, who also goes by Rodney Andry, posted on a GoFundMe page he created. “She was my little best friend and I wasn’t prepared in no way, to bury my child.”

“I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide,” he said. “We could work thru this. I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean.”

“I’m so heartbroken,” Shaffer’s mother said on Facebook. “I really can’t believe you’re going I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but its not i wishing could have died instead of u …rip my angel.”

On Monday, Shaffer posted a series of dancing videos on Instagram titled “last post.” It’s unclear whether Shaffer titled the videos herself or if the title was changed following her death. Shaffer had 1.7 million followers on TikTok and 39.5 million “likes” across all of her videos.

Fans flooded the teenager’s final video on Instagram with messages of condolences.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to help. Call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.