84-year-old killed in San Francisco after daytime attack

An 84-year-old man was killed this weekend after a daytime attack on Thursday in San Francisco.

Officers found the octogenarian, Vicha Ratanapakdee, on the sidewalk, after which he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died on Saturday, according to a local ABC affiliate.

HORRIFYING: 84-year old man was assaulted at Anzavista & Fortuna Thurs & passed away yesterday. Nearby homeowner says she is scared to death. Antoine Watson arrested assault w/deadly weapon & elder abuse. Maylasia Goo also arrested. Call SFPD 575-4444 if you have more info. pic.twitter.com/4qKrMcAoaw — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 1, 2021

Some of Ratanapakdee’s family members believe the attack was racially motivated, as he was originally from Thailand.

“If you see the video, there’s nothing non-intentional about it,” Ratanapakdee’s stepson, Eric Lawson, told KTVU. “For him to come from all the way across the street, what else could have motivated him?”

“I don’t know what was going on,” Kim Ratanapakdee, the victim’s daughter, said after seeing the video of the attack. “I don’t know why he’s attacking an old man.”

Antoine Watson, 19, was arrested after the attack on suspicion of elder abuse causing great bodily injury, one count of murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities say that Watson’s motive is unclear.

A woman named Maylasia Goo, 20, was also arrested.