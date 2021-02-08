Mike Lindell exploring ‘legal options’ after YouTube yanks election documentary

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is considering “legal options” after YouTube, Vimeo, and other streaming services pulled down his two-hour documentary alleging massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m looking at everything for everything,” Lindell told the Washington Examiner. “I’m taking in all my options.”

Lindell has become one of the last prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump to claim that the election was stolen, following a Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol building that prompted Trump to concede to President Biden. Lindell, along with the president, was banned from Twitter after continuing to push claims of a stolen election.

Last week, the MyPillow CEO paid One America News Network to air Absolute Proof, an investigative film claiming Trump’s victory was thwarted by corruption and foreign influence. Lindell teased the movie as a look inside at “what they don’t want you to see” about the election.

OANN aired a disclaimer before the documentary, dissociating the network from its views. The network is facing legal threats from Dominion Voting Systems after the company said OANN unfairly accused it of facilitating voting fraud. Last week, another voting systems company, Smartmatic, hit Fox News with a 2.7 billion lawsuit for saying that it had spread misinformation about the election.

YouTube, Vimeo, and other streaming platforms pulled Lindell’s documentary soon after it was uploaded. On Friday, YouTube explained in a statement that since the so-called safe harbor deadline, it has pulled down any content that “advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

“We removed this video and its reuploads in accordance with this policy,” the company said.

YouTube did not respond to the Washington Examiner‘s request for comment.

On Sunday, a Dominion spokesman told CNN that Lindell’s documentary was the latest in a series of actions that make it seem as if he’s “begging to be sued.” The voting technology company sent Lindell a cease-and-desist letter in mid-January, accusing him of a “smear campaign.”

But Lindell told the Washington Examiner that he’s determined to stay ahead of Dominion in what is becoming a one-man battle over allegations of election fraud.

“My No. 1 thing is to be on the offensive and to get this documentary out there,” he said. “We’re taking in all this information of what they’re doing to me, what they’re doing to this film, and what they’re doing to take away our free speech.”

Lindell added that he is prepared for a legal battle with Dominion but said that before that, he wants representatives of the company to “come on TV and go through the evidence and explain to the American people their defense.”

“If I’m wrong, which I’m not, do you think I would be all-in like this?” Lindell said. “I’ve been around. I have 2,600 employees. I’m not out to make a big embarrassment out of myself.”