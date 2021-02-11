This week on the Washington Examiner Newsmaker Series, host Elisha Krauss is joined by freshman Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina to discuss gains she thinks the GOP can make in the midterms, how hell week at The Citadel is similar to her first weeks in Congress, and why she thinks she and her colleagues should be able to carry guns at the Capitol.
Newsmakers: Elisha Krauss and Rep. Nancy Mace
This week on the Washington Examiner Newsmaker Series, host Elisha Krauss is joined by freshman Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina to discuss gains she thinks the GOP can make in the midterms, how hell week at The Citadel is similar to her first weeks in Congress, and why she thinks she and her colleagues should be able to carry guns at the Capitol.