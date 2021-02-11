Conservatives drop Disney+ subscriptions after Trump-supporting star fired for ‘unacceptable’ social media posts

Conservatives are dropping their Disney+ subscriptions and urging others to do the same after actress and Trump supporter Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian over social media posts.

“Disney has cancelled @ginacarano, so I’m cancelling my @disneyplus. We need to stop giving these people our money and we must build new franchises,” political commentator Dave Rubin tweeted.

“Gina, if you’d like to come on the show to discuss anything let me know,” he added.

Carano was fired by Lucasfilm, which produces the popular Mandalorian series, on Wednesday after comparing Republicans today to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a spokesperson for Lucasfilm said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano, who is also a former MMA fighter, has been a supporter of former President Donald Trump, voiced views against face masks, and signaled she believes there was fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.

Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud.

Investigate every state.

Film the counting.

Flush out the fake votes.

Require ID.

Make Voter Fraud end in 2020.

The firing set off an eruption of conservatives denouncing “cancel culture” and dumping their Disney+ subscriptions. The hashtag “#CancelDisneyPlus” was also launched on Twitter, and “Cancel Culture” was trending on the platform Thursday morning.

The blacklisting of Gina Carano is proof that the left views anyone who dissents as people who must be destroyed. They hate you. Don’t live in denial or pretend otherwise. Stop trying to be friends or debate them. They want you in gulags. Get your mind in the fucking game! — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 11, 2021