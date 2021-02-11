Dry cleaners in Illinois adjust to work-from-home life

Forget Christmas.

There was also an Easter, a prom season and countless weddings. Then, there were the people who dress up for work outside the home.

A year and a week after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Illinois, the state’s dry cleaning industry has had a full 12 months to gauge the pain and, in some cases, adjust.

“I preach the gospel of reinvention,” said Dawn Avery, director of media relations for the National Cleaners Association. “I tell them … if you haven’t offered pick-up and delivery before, consider doing it now. What about folded laundry service? Do you do that?”

“We’ve got cleaners who now offer disinfecting services for the home,” she said, “which is not the usual purview of dry cleaners.”

The National Cleaners Association reported a 50% decline in business among member stores, a figure reflected among many dry cleaners in Illinois.

“We’re down by half on revenue and half on volume,” said Bill Waite, owner of Waite’s Cleaners in Decatur, Illinois. He’s the second-generation owner of his family business.

“It’ll be May, at least,” he said, “before we expect to see any kind of uptick. Businesses are starting to reopen, and schools are coming back soon. That will help.”

Like other cleaners, Waite’s business is tied to the success of other industries, like hospitality, which has also been hit hard.

“But it’s the average Joe we cater to,” he said. “Those are a lot of the people who got up every day, got dressed up, and went into work, and then they had their clothes cleaned because they wanted to look good.”

Unlike other businesses and because in Illinois, cleaners were deemed to be essential, Bill Waite’s operation never had to close. “We’re lucky that way,” he said. “And I’m grateful. No matter how bad it is, there’s always someone who’s worse off.”