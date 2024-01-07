Subscribe
How the Homelessness Problem in Virginia Compares to Other States

By 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square

On a single night in 2022, 582,462 people experienced homelessness in the United States, and numbers are on the rise. Since 2017, there has been a 6% increase in homelessness.

About six in 10 of the people experiencing homelessness in 2022 had access to emergency shelters, transitional housing programs, or safe havens, while the remainder were unsheltered. Rates of unsheltered homelessness — which includes those sleeping on the streets, in abandoned buildings, and in wooded areas — are also on the rise.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there were an estimated 6,529 people experiencing homelessness on a single night in Virginia in 2022. Adjusting for population, this comes out to about 7.6 people for every 10,000 state residents, the sixth fewest among the 50 states.

Of those experiencing homelessness in Virginia, a reported 10.5% were unsheltered, the eighth lowest share among states.

All data in this story is from the 2022 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Rank State Homeless population per 10,000 state residents, 2022 Total residents experiencing homelessness, 2022 Homeless population without shelter, 2022 (%)
1 California 43.7 171,521 67.3
2 Vermont 43.1 2,780 98.4
3 Oregon 42.3 17,959 61.7
4 Hawaii 41.4 5,967 62.7
5 New York 37.4 74,178 5.4
6 Washington 32.6 25,211 50.2
7 Maine 32.1 4,411 3.7
8 Alaska 31.7 2,320 15.4
9 Nevada 24.2 7,618 46.8
10 Delaware 23.6 2,369 6.5
11 Massachusetts 22.2 15,507 7.3
12 Arizona 18.6 13,553 40.8
13 Colorado 17.9 10,397 69.6
14 Louisiana 15.9 7,373 16.8
15 South Dakota 15.5 1,389 24.6
16 Tennessee 15.1 10,567 58
17 Montana 14.4 1,585 18.5
18 Rhode Island 14.4 1,577 15.7
19 Minnesota 13.9 7,917 22.3
20 New Mexico 12.1 2,560 21.6
21 Florida 11.9 25,959 45.2
22 New Hampshire 11.6 1,605 20.6
23 Nebraska 11.4 2,246 9.6
24 Wyoming 11.2 648 90.1
25 Utah 10.7 3,557 24.5
26 Idaho 10.5 1,998 44.4
27 Georgia 9.9 10,689 48.2
28 Pennsylvania 9.8 12,691 12.7
29 Missouri 9.7 5,992 73.3
30 New Jersey 9.4 8,752 88.8
31 Oklahoma 9.4 3,754 35.1
32 Ohio 9.0 10,654 81.7
33 North Carolina 8.9 9,382 38.6
34 Kentucky 8.8 3,984 27.2
35 Maryland 8.7 5,349 83.3
36 Texas 8.3 24,432 44.9
37 Kansas 8.2 2,397 29.1
38 Michigan 8.2 8,206 11
39 Arkansas 8.1 2,459 52.7
40 Connecticut 8.1 2,930 10
41 Wisconsin 8.1 4,775 6.3
42 Indiana 8.0 5,449 14.7
43 North Dakota 7.9 610 13.6
44 West Virginia 7.7 1,375 29
45 Iowa 7.6 2,419 83.2
46 Virginia 7.6 6,529 10.5
47 Alabama 7.4 3,752 42.1
48 Illinois 7.3 9,212 20.6
49 South Carolina 7.0 3,608 65.8
50 Mississippi 4.1 1,196 63.6

