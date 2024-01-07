Gingrich predicts Trump will be Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that former President Donald Trump will secure his place as the Republican Party’s 2024 nominee for president.

Gingrich’s prediction stems from Trump’s continued support from voters, despite countless legal setbacks that the former president is facing. The former House speaker said he expects Trump to sweep in both the Iowa and New Hampshire caucuses, and that he will be the nominee, “for all practical purposes,” before the end of February.

“You know, Ron DeSantis gets 200 people, Trump gets 7,000,” Gingrich said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures. “That sort of tells you something. And Iowa’s a caucus state where people have to care enough to turn out, and I have no doubt that the Trump system has identified over 100,000 people who have committed to turning out for the president.”

Should Trump win the Republican Party’s nomination, there is a strong chance that he will face off against President Joe Biden in a rematch of 2020. Gingrich predicted that Trump would beat Biden in such a rematch due to Biden’s various policies, including a weaker economy and larger illegal immigration.

“That’s going to be a big issue,” Gingrich said. “Crime is going to be a big issue. The economy’s going to be a big issue, and every one of those issues Joe Biden is going to lose.”

Gingrich is not the only former House speaker who has predicted a Trump victory in the Republican primary, as former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy predicted in September 2023 that Trump would win the nomination. McCarthy has since endorsed the former president.

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, which will start on Jan. 15, 2024, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley called on her party to move on from Trump, saying that voters “don’t want another nail-biter of an election.” Fellow 2024 Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, meanwhile, has suggested that voters pick “a general with fresh legs that is not yet wounded.”

Trump winning the nomination would still come with the possible legal setbacks the former president is facing, including moves by various states to have him removed from the 2024 ballot. While views of keeping him on the ballot are largely partisan, with most Republican voters wanting him on the ballot and most Democrat voters wanting him off of it, independent voters are mostly split, with 56% wanting to keep him and 44% wanting him removed, according to a new poll.