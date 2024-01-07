DeSantis pledges campaign is ‘built for the long haul,’ beyond Iowa

GRIMES, Iowa – Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) emphasized that his campaign is built to last beyond Iowa on Sunday, pushing back against criticism that he’s only been focused on the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, with about one week until Iowa voters make their voices heard.

“I’ve put in a lot of time here because I think it’s important,” DeSantis said during the question and answer portion of his campaign event in Grimes, a suburb of Des Moines. “Anybody saying somehow we are only doing that – that’s just a flat-out lie.”

“You have to be built for the long haul. We’ve got a great organization in these other early states,” he added.

DeSantis’ answer came after Iowa voter Rob Corry urged him to stay in the race past the Iowa caucuses, which will take place on Jan. 15.

“You need to stay in this through the convention,” Corry said to the Florida Governor toward the end of the campaign event. “Because, the first person might be in jail and Iowa is not the end all be all. I’m an Iowan, I love Iowa. But, people win Iowa and do not become president and people lose Iowa and become president.

DeSantis did not acknowledge Corry’s comment about former President Donald Trump, who is facing 91 felony counts across four separate criminal indictments, and instead attempted to reassure Iowa voters about his campaign strategy.

“Make no mistake, we’re on a mission, it’s a long process, It’s an arduous process. I think Iowa is going to be a great way to start the process,” DeSantis said.

Corry, speaking with the Washington Examiner, after the campaign stop predicted DeSantis will likely come in a “strong second” in Iowa.

“We’re going to come in a strong second, maybe win. But, even if we don’t win, who cares, it’s only four delegates. It’s only symbolic and I say this as an Iowan. He needs to hang tough,” he said. “Trump is going to be in jail and DeSantis needs to hang in there until the end.”

The Florida governor is fighting to gain momentum in an effort to catch up to Trump, who holds a decisive lead over the primary field with almost 30 points between him and his challengers in recent polling. Last month , six leaders associated with the Never Back Down Super PAC resigned, and its chief strategist left following a Washington Post expose that detailed internal fighting and finger-pointing as the campaign sputtered.

DeSantis also has been struggling in recent New Hampshire polls, failing at times to crack double digits, and lagging behind Nikki former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Trump.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who has been serving as a surrogate for DeSantis, said he plans to be in New Hampshire with the Florida Governor as well.

“I’ll be back here next weekend, and then they need me in New Hampshire. I probably shouldn’t say this but I’m considering skipping votes,” Massie said, speaking with the Washington Examiner.

Massie said he believes the momentum is growing in Iowa and that will also translate to the Granite State.

“I was here before Christmas, and the difference is huge, you can really see the momentum building. You just see it in every campaign stop we’ve done,” he added.

While Trump has been drawing thousands to his rallies across the state, some DeSantis supporters don’t believe crowd size is an indicator of support in the coming caucuses.

“I think there is a nostalgia factor and a circus factor of let’s go see the former president and that’s a pretty cool opportunity. I think a lot of people are drawn to his personality,” said Travis Gilson, a resident of Grimes and a precinct captain for DeSantis.

“I just don’t think that Trump has any more caucus-goers to gain from last time. If anything, he’s lost support,” Gilson added.