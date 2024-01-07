Stefanik declines to commit to certify 2024 results before seeing if election is ‘legal’



Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) would not commit to certifying the 2024 election, saying she will have to see if the election in November is “legal and valid.”

Stefanik, who is an ally of former President Donald Trump, objected to the results of some states in the 2020 election and refused to definitively say if she would certify the 2024 election regardless of the outcome while speaking on NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

“We will see if this is a legal and valid election. What we’re seeing so far is that Democrats are so desperate they’re trying to remove President Trump from the ballot. That is a suppression of the American people,” Stefanik said. “And the Supreme Court is taking that case up in February. That should be a 9-0 to allow President Trump to appear on the ballot, because that’s the American people’s decision to make this November.”

When asked if she would only certify the results if Trump is the winner, Stefanik pushed back, saying she would certify the results if they abide by the constitutional processes.

“No, it means if they are Constitutional,” Stefanik said. “What we saw in 2020 was unconstitutional circumventing of the Constitution, not going through state legislatures when it comes to changing election law.”

Stefanik then discussed redistricting in New York after a court threw out the maps used in the 2022 election, arguing that Democrats in the Empire State are trying to “steal the election” by doing so.

“And we’re seeing this in my home state of New York, Kristen. We are seeing Democrats try to steal the election and illegally gerrymander congressional districts that we fairly won and are fair lines. So I see this at a very local level, as well as the unconstitutional overreach we saw at the national level in 2020,” she added.

Stefanik also accused Democrats and President Joe Biden of being threats to democracy while vowing to uphold her constitutional duty as an elected member of Congress. A special joint session of Congress will vote on certifying the 2024 election in January 2025, where members of Congress will be allowed to voice their objections to the results of states.

Biden was elected president in the 2020 election over Trump, and the results were certified by a joint session of Congress in January 2021. Biden and Trump appear likely to face off in a rematch in the 2024 election.