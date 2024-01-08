Stimulus update: Direct payment from Alaska fund worth $1,312 to be sent to some in 10 days

Eligible residents who have yet to receive their 2023 payment from the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend will get their check from the state Department of Revenue in 10 days.

The next disbursement of payments to Alaskans who qualify for the annual one-time payment is in less than two weeks. The swath of payments will be the fifth wave of 2023 checks from the PFD sent out to eligible residents since October.

Those who will receive their annual payment from the state program on Jan. 18 include those who have the “Eligible-Not Paid” status on Jan. 10 and have yet to get their 2023 or earlier payments from the Alaska Department of Revenue.

To qualify for the program, an applicant must intend to remain a resident of Alaska indefinitely and not be a convicted felon, among other requirements. Alaskans may apply for the program for 2024 from now to March 31, either online or via a paper form.

The state determines how much the PFD check to residents is each year based on mineral revenues from the state for that year. The 2023 PFD check was $1,312 per resident.

“The 2023 PFD marks the 42nd year Alaskans have received their share of the state’s natural resource wealth,” Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum said in a statement. “I would like to thank our Permanent Fund Dividend Division for their tireless work year-round in administering the program and processing the applications.”

“This year, we processed over 8,000 more applications than in 2022. The 2023 PFD will inject nearly $1 billion into the state’s economy and directly into the hands of Alaskans,” he added.

Further information on the Permanent Fund Dividend program, including eligibility, can be found on the Alaska Department of Revenue’s website.