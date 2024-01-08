Voters: Border not a crisis anymore, it’s an ‘invasion’

While the Biden administration still can’t say that the mismanaged U.S.-Mexico border is a “crisis,” more than 6-in-10 voters have already jumped past that description and now believe illegal immigrants are invading the country.

In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets, 65% said the situation is an “invasion” from Mexico. Some 43% said that calling it an invasion is “very accurate.”

Just 31% said the word is wrong.

The results echo several other recent surveys as the immigration crisis moves up the list of what voters are most concerned about. In some of those, illegal immigration is second only to the economy.

The border fiasco is fast becoming a huge threat to President Joe Biden’s reelection, especially as his team continues to claim that it has it under control and that the situation isn’t even a crisis.

Tech guru Elon Musk, for example, used just one word in a posting on X to describe the situation: “insane.” He was retweeting new data that indicated the Biden administration will encounter 12 million illegal immigrants by the end of its first term next January, more than twice the number of the Trump and Obama administrations combined.

Voters certainly agree. In the Rasmussen survey, 72% called the border a “crisis,” including 60% of Democrats.

What’s more, 70% said securing the border is a “vital” national security concern.

Biden had put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the border, but she did little with it. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has handled it so poorly that he is facing House impeachment hearings.

States including Texas are moving to declare that the surge of illegal immigrants is an invasion so that they can use the National Guard to thwart it.

Former President Donald Trump, who ran in 2016 as an immigration hawk, has promised to reinstate his successful policies if reelected and also to begin a mass deportation of those who have flooded into the U.S. under Biden.