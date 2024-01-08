Special election to replace McCarthy scheduled for after state primaries

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) has scheduled the special election to replace former Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy in the House for two weeks after the rest of the state’s primary races.

The special primary election will be held on March 19 for candidates to compete to finish the rest of McCarthy’s term. Under state law, if a candidate wins the majority in the special primary, he or she automatically wins and is sworn into Congress shortly after. If there is no outright winner, the top two candidates will compete in a May 21 runoff, according to Newsom’s office.

The special primary comes just two weeks after the state holds its 2024 primary elections on March 5, during which many of the same candidates will be fighting to appear on the November ballot to win a full-year term. Newsom separated the two election dates to avoid increased costs and voter confusion, according to Politico.

Several candidates have declared their bids to replace McCarthy, including Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong, whom McCarthy has endorsed as his successor. Fong is also running to secure the seat in November.

Other Republican candidates include Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, businessman David Giglio, casino owner Kyle Kirkland, and businessman Matt Stoll. The district is considered to be safely Republican.

McCarthy announced he would be stepping down just two months after he was ousted from the speakership, which marked the first time in history the House voted to remove its leader. McCarthy initially said he would not resign before his term expired, later reversing course and leaving at the end of last year. His last day in Congress was Dec. 31.