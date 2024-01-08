‘Tune in’: Aaron Rodgers says he’ll address the Kimmel feud very soon

New York Jets player Aaron Rodgers has revealed when he will address his feud with late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel, telling people to “tune in” soon.

The football star’s feud with Kimmel started after he joked prior to the release of the Jeffrey Epstein associates list that the late-night host’s name would be included, noting that Kimmel was hoping the list would not be released. When asked when he would address the drama created by the joke, Rodgers kept details to a minimum and said he would discuss it on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, the same show he made the joke on.

“Yeah, I’m going to talk about it tomorrow on the show,” Rodgers said Monday. “Tune in.”

Aaron Rodgers on his Jimmy Kimmel comments that blew up last week on @PatMcAfeeShow: "I'm going to talk about it tomorrow on the show. Tune in."pic.twitter.com/XykGeKqwF5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2024

In the wake of Rodgers’s joke, Kimmel stated on social media that he had never flown with Epstein and that the joke had put his family at risk. He added that if Rodgers made any further jokes, he and Rodgers would “debate the facts further in court.”

Pat McAfee, the host of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, acknowledged why Kimmel would have been offended by the joke last Wednesday. However, he assured that Rodgers merely wanted to “talk s***” and was not serious about his statement.

Since defending Rodgers, McAfee has accused ESPN executive Norby Williamson of attempting to sabotage his television show on Friday, calling him a rat for allegedly leaking false ratings to the press. McAfee added that he and Williamson do not respect each other and accused Williamson of trying to sabotage him in the past as an anonymous source for other stories.