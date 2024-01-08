WATCH LIVE: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives State of the State address

Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) is delivering the State of the State address on Monday afternoon detailing her policy goals for the next year.

This will be Hobbs’s second State of the State address since she became governor following the 2022 midterm elections. Hobbs will give the speech to the state legislature after it convened on its first day of session.

Eyes will be on the members of the Republican-controlled legislature for this address after several turned their back on Hobbs during her first address and some walked out.

Hobbs is expected to discuss her commitment to water, housing, and education policy, with a discussion on the influx of immigrants at the southern border being possible as well.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The governor’s State of the State address will reflect her pledge to elect Democratic majorities to both legislative chambers in 2024. Given that all 90 lawmakers are up for reelection, it is likely to cause division between Hobbs and members of the GOP as she works to advance her agenda.

Hobbs’s address is set for 4 p.m. Eastern time on Monday.