Food stamps: January SNAP payments for Kansas residents worth up to $1,751 end in two days

Kansas households that have not received payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can expect their benefits to arrive in the next two days before the program wraps up for January.

In Kansas, SNAP benefits are sent out from the 1st through the 10th of each month, and they are sent out based on the first letter of a household’s last name.

The average payment per household member per month is $171. Approximately 195,800 people, about 7% of the population, receive food stamps in Kansas.

Households with last names beginning with A through S should have collected food stamps by Monday. Last names with T, U, and V should receive payments on Tuesday, and W, X, Y, and Z last names should collect benefits Wednesday.

Individuals or families who become eligible for SNAP benefits after their birth year’s section has passed or after Jan. 10 will not need to wait until February to receive money for January.

A household of one can receive a maximum of $291, a household of five can receive a maximum of $1,155, and a household of eight can receive a maximum of $1,751. A household can receive a maximum of $219 for each additional person after eight. These amounts are based on the recent cost-of-living adjustments for 2023-24.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

SNAP benefit recipients will see the amount transferred to a prepaid electronic benefits transfer card called the Kansas EBT Card.

The EBT Card works similarly to a debit card and can be used at grocery stores and farmers markets or at some online retailers. The money is intended for purchasing groceries, snacks, fresh food, seeds, and plants. SNAP benefits cannot be used to purchase nonfood household items, including tobacco products, alcohol, pet food, or prepared foods.