Trump bid for immunity rejected in E. Jean Carroll case, making Supreme Court last option

Former President Donald Trump’s request for immunity in Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit was rejected once again, making the Supreme Court his only remaining option if he wants to continue his appeal.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit declined to rehear Trump’s case in a single-page, two-sentence filing on Monday. The move was Trump’s last shot short of the Supreme Court to hear his case for being granted presidential immunity over comments he made denying sexually assaulting Carroll.

Carroll was awarded over $5 million last year after a New York jury found Trump guilty of defamation and sexual abuse against her, though he wasn’t found liable for rape.

The second defamation trial is set to begin on Jan. 16, leaving only a brief window to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The second trial by jury will determine how much Trump will owe in damages due to his alleged defamation against Carroll.