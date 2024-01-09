White House gate crash: Driver arrested after hitting exterior gate

A driver was arrested after crashing a vehicle into an exterior gate at the White House, the Secret Service announced.

There were no casualties in the incident, and authorities were still trying to determine the cause behind the crash Monday. The incident occurred during rush hour.

“Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision. Expect traffic implications at 15th Street & Pennsylvania Ave & adjacent intersections,” Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, said.

The vehicle was cleared by the Metropolitan Police Department an hour later, and traffic was reopened.

Guglielmi told the Washington Post it was unclear “if it was intentional or accidental.”

A similar incident happened in May when a rented truck crashed into an exterior White House gate. It was later found to have been unintentional, and the driver was charged with reckless driving.