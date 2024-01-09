Steny Hoyer announces reelection bid, as ‘soul of America’ is at risk

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced his intention to run for reelection Monday, citing his concern for the “soul of America.”

Hoyer, 84, has held his position since 1981. He has served as House majority leader twice during his tenure, with the latest being from 2019-2023. On Monday, he announced he would run for his seat again, pointing to the rule of House Republicans as necessitating his decision.

“During this coming election, the values, character, and very soul of America are at risk,” Hoyer said in a statement.

“Freedom, which makes our nation exceptional, will be on the ballot. That freedom, that democracy, has been preserved by the blood and ballots of patriots so that, in Lincoln’s words, this nation ‘…should not perish from the earth,'” he added.

“Given these stakes, I believe I have more work to complete on behalf of my district, my state, and my country,” he continued. “I am blessed to have the good health, strength, and enduring passion necessary to continue serving my constituents at this decisive moment for Maryland and America.”

Hoyer concluded by saying he had consulted with his wife, family, colleagues, and constituents before making his decision, asking for the support, counsel, and prayers of Marylanders.

Hoyer’s decision to run again at 84 years old comes at a time of public debate around the advanced age of those in office. Partially due to such concerns, this Congress has seen a record number of representatives announcing their retirement rather than running again.