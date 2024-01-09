AOC demands Clarence Thomas recuse himself from Colorado Trump ballot case over wife’s conduct

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) is pushing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from the Colorado case involving former President Donald Trump and his eligibility for the 2024 ballot, arguing the justice’s wife’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election is a conflict of interest.

“It’s very clear: Clarence Thomas and, rather, his wife, Ginni, participated in the events of Jan. 6, and now what is likely coming before the Supreme Court is a judgment as to whether an event that his wife participated in, that his wife has been investigated by in the Jan. 6 committee, qualifies as an insurrection,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

“Clarence Thomas’s decision on that, one way or another, and overall the court’s decision on that, would directly implicate his wife, and so, this is just one of the most classic, textbook conflicts of interest, and it would frankly be a scandal if he did not recuse himself,” the congresswoman continued.

The New York Democrat’s comments stem from a letter that Ocasio-Cortez and seven other House Democrats sent to the justice last week, demanding his recusal and stating that Ginni Thomas not only attended the “January 6 rally, but she was instrumental in planning it and bringing the insurrectionists to the Capitol.”

“It is unthinkable that you could be impartial in deciding whether an event your wife personally organized qualifies as an ‘insurrection’ that would prevent someone from holding the office of President,” the House Democrats wrote.

House Democrats have also called on Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from the 2020 federal election subversion case led by special counsel Jack Smith, in which the Supreme Court will determine whether Trump has presidential immunity.

Ginni Thomas sat before the Jan. 6 committee panel for roughly three hours in September 2022 after the panel sought an interview with her for months over her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In the weeks following the election, she texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin. During her interview, she stood by her conviction that there were “fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election.” However, committee members were lukewarm on whether Ginni Thomas played a significant role in the efforts to overturn the election results.

Ocasio-Cortez said on Monday there is a “precedent” set by Clarence Thomas after he recused himself in a case involving former Trump legal adviser John Eastman last October. The New York Democrat said a document given to the Jan. 6 committee showed messages between Ginni Thomas and Eastman, though Clarence Thomas did not give a reason for his recusal.

“I think our hope is that Clarence Thomas has shown that he is going to recuse himself from a case, this is one of the most direct implications that he has with respect to perhaps one of any of the cases that has come before the court,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“This truly is not even about partisan point scoring. This is about the integrity of the court,” the congresswoman said. “And to not recuse oneself from a case where a justice is so deeply involved would have larger ramifications not just for Clarence Thomas but for the Supreme Court overall.”