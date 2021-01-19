McConnell: Capitol mob ‘fed lies’ by Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell placed blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on the shoulders of one-time ally President Trump, blaming him for inciting the protesters to approach the building.

“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people,” the Kentucky Republican said in one of his final floor addresses as majority leader.

McConnell also blamed the breach on “failures of institutions, protocols, and planning.”

Protesters attacked the Capitol during a rally featuring Trump, who told the crowd the election was stolen. Trump told protesters to march to the Capitol to let lawmakers know they believe he was the true winner of the election and not Democrat Joe Biden.

The attack left five dead and dozens injured and caused damage throughout the building.