Project Veritas permanently suspended from Twitter as James O’Keefe faces temporary lock for violating rules

Project Veritas was permanently suspended from Twitter, and its founder, James O’Keefe, was temporarily locked from his account for violating the tech giant’s “private information policy.”

“The account, @Project_Veritas, was permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter’s private information policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told the Washington Examiner on Thursday.

“The account, @JamesOKeefeIII, was temporarily locked for violating our private information policy. The account owner is required to delete the violative Tweet to regain access to their account,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier Thursday, the conservative watchdog shared screenshots of the suspensions to its Telegram page.

“We’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” the screenshots of Twitter’s messages read.

Twitter has locked both James O’Keefe and Project Veritas out of their accounts for “violating our rules against posting private information” pic.twitter.com/h09REW0S4m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2021

“Twitter’s actions today undermine the routine and accepted journalistic practice of asking a newsworthy subject for comment on a story they are involved in,” Project Veritas chief of staff Eric Spracklen told the Washington Examiner.

The restrictions and permanent ban were prompted by a video of Facebook Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen being confronted by Project Veritas’s Christian Hartsock ostensibly outside of his home.

Hartsock inquired in the 53-second video about leaked footage where Rosen said there is “a system that is able to freeze commenting” when there could be “hate speech.”

“We have a system that is able to freeze commenting on threads in cases where our systems are detecting that there may be a thread that has hate speech or violence. … These are all things we’ve built over the past three-four years as part of our investments into the integrity space, our efforts to protect the election,” Rosen said in the leaked internal Facebook call.

Rosen denied offering comment to Hartsock and was seen walking into the home.

“Our reporter on the ground questioning Facebook VP of Integrity Guy Rosen never revealed the location he is at, nor were any street signs ever visible. Twitter is essentially saying we are to believe that a random number, on a random house, in a random location, is revealing ‘private information.’ Absurd. We have appealed this and are eagerly awaiting Twitter’s response,” Spracklen added earlier Thursday.

The move comes as other conservative figures have been restricted or banned from the platform, most notably former President Donald Trump following his speech on Jan. 6. The move sparked outcry that tech censorship has overstepped its bounds, with one op-ed likening it to how Iran or North Korea operate.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.