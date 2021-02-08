‘A constructive force’: Biden returns to UN Human Rights Council abandoned by Trump

President Biden’s administration will return the United States to the United Nations Human Rights Council, reversing his predecessor’s abandonment of an organization known for coddling authoritarians in a bid to improve U.S. global relations.

“We recognize the U.N. Human Rights Council has its flaws, but we also believe it can help promote fundamental freedoms around the world,” said Olivia Alair Dalton, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations, on Monday. “The only way we can ensure the Human Rights Council fulfills this important mandate is by being at the table as an observer and working with our partners and allies in a principled fashion to make it better.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s support for “reengagement” with the council reflects the administration’s desire to anchor U.S. diplomatic initiatives in multilateral organizations such as the U.N. The move appeals to European officials who regarded former President Donald Trump’s administration as averse to cooperating with allies.

“Crucial EU-US work to confront committed human rights violators & to build all-important coalitions with countries eager to protect & promote rights can resume at full steam,” European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis tweeted on Monday.

Then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced the departure of the U.S. from the Human Rights Council in 2018, citing the Trump administration’s refusal “to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.” The council currently counts China, which is widely regarded as perpetrating genocide against Uighur Muslims, and several other authoritarian governments among its 15 full members, whose seats were secured by winning elections at the U.N. General Assembly.

“In reality, the council’s problems have been manifest since it was established in 2006 and have continued whether the U.S. was present or absent,” the Heritage Foundation’s Brett Schaefer said. “This is in large part because the council has no credible standards for membership. Not even the world’s most repressive regimes have been excluded.”

Blinken acknowledged Trump-era criticisms of the council, such as “its disproportionate focus on Israel,” while maintaining that Haley’s withdrawal “did nothing to encourage meaningful change” at the body.

“For now, that engagement will be as an observer, which will allow us to speak in the council, participate in negotiations, and work with partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said while describing the U.S. return to the council. “Our orienting principle here is that the United States can be a constructive force, that we can help shape the course of world events. We can help shape international institutions — when we’re present.”