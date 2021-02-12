Republicans put Facebook on notice for Trump ban

Senior House Republicans criticized Facebook’s deplatforming of former President Donald Trump on Friday and said the social media giant had unfair content moderation standards.

Facebook’s Oversight Board, which has 20 members from across the world and was established last May, has been asked to rule on the recent suspension of Trump, who was removed from the platform following the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee, including Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Ken Buck of Colorado, and Darrell Issa of California, in a letter to the board asked it to ensure there is equal application of the content moderation rules.

“We remain concerned that the de-platforming standards are not applied in a fair and neutral manner,” the letter stated.

The letter claimed there was unfair censorship, including that Facebook prevented a damaging New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden from being shared and that a Facebook investigation led by former Sen. Jon Kyl found numerous examples of bias against conservative viewpoints.

The letter also highlighted examples of users and groups who have used violence-inciting language but have not been deplatformed or censored, such as members of the leftist group antifa, the Ayatollah of Iran, and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood.