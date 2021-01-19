Sidney Powell drops election challenge ahead of Biden inauguration

With just hours to go before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump ally Sidney Powell dropped her remaining challenges to the presidential election results in Georgia.

Powell on Tuesday requested that the Supreme Court dismiss a case that she had appealed up to the high court in December. The court last week denied Powell’s request for it to expedite the case, a decision that came nearly a week after Congress certified Biden’s win in the Electoral College. The Supreme Court also denied expedition for election challenges raised by Georgia lawyer Lin Wood and Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly.

Powell, who made headlines when she referred to her cases as releasing “the Kraken,” did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner‘s request for comment.

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Powell wrote that the case was “part of a larger effort to expose and reverse an unprecedented multistate conspiracy to steal the 2020 General Election, at a minimum in the States of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and potentially others.”

Although Powell’s challenges at first won praise from the Trump administration, the president soon distanced himself from her after a growing consensus of Trump insiders accused her of being a conspiracy theorist.

“Let me say definitively: Sidney Powell is not part of our legal team,” Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani told Newsmax in December. “She hasn’t been for five weeks. She is not a special counsel for the president. She does not speak for the president, nor does she speak for the administration. She speaks for herself.”

Twitter banned Powell in January after rioters sacked the Capitol building. The social media company included her on a list of people, including the president, accused of spreading conspiracy theories and inciting violence.

Powell is also facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the company that built the voting machines she accused of rigging the election for Biden.