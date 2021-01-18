Kamala Harris resigns from Senate ahead of inauguration

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris resigned from her post as California senator, effective at noon Eastern Standard Time on Monday.

“As I assume my duties as Vice President of the United States, I would like to thank the people of California for the honor of serving them in the U.S. Senate over the past four years,” Harris said in a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday.

Harris, who was elected to the Senate in 2016 and before that was California’s attorney general, will be sworn-in as vice president on Wednesday by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

She is not slated to give a farewell speech on the Senate floor, as President-elect Joe Biden did when he left the Senate after 36 years to become vice president to Barack Obama in 2009.

Harris is expected to frequently return to the Senate, though, to cast tiebreaking votes in a 50-50 divided Senate.

California law allows Newsom, also a Democrat, to appoint a new U.S. senator when there is a vacancy. Newsom selected California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to replace Harris in the Senate and complete the last two years of Harris’s term.