Lincoln Project orders outside investigation into John Weaver scandal

The Lincoln Project, a “Never Trump” organization, has hired an “outside professional” to investigate co-founder John Weaver’s time with the group.

Weaver, 61, has been accused by at least 20 young men of sexual harassment and last month admitted to sending sexually suggestive messages to several men over the years. The Lincoln Project’s Thursday announcement on the outside investigation came after the Associated Press reported leadership was informed in June of at least 10 specific allegations.

“Recently published stories about the Lincoln Project are filled with inaccuracies, incorrect information, and reliant exclusively on anonymous sources,” the group said. “However there is a central truth in all of them that must be reckoned with and that is John Weaver’s appalling conduct and the abuse he inflicted upon people.”

The group said its board decided on Thursday afternoon “to retain a best-in-class outside professional to review Mr. Weaver’s tenure with the organization and to establish both accountability and best practices going forward for the Lincoln Project.”

“Furthermore, any person who believes they are unable to talk about John Weaver publicly because they are bound by an NDA, should contact the Lincoln Project for a release,” the statement added.

The allegations against Weaver were first reported last month and have since grown. Jennifer Horn, a co-founder of the group, resigned last week “effective immediately” amid reports about Weaver’s messages to the young men.

Weaver, who is married with children, came out as gay after the reports began to surface and apologized for his past actions.

“I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions,” Weaver said. “In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others.”