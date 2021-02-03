Snark via press release: Pelosi identifies GOP Leader as ‘Q-CA’

In a snarky swipe delivered by press release, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy as being in the party of the “Q” conspiracy theory.

“McCarthy (Q-CA) Fails to Lead, Hands Keys to Party to Greene,” said a headline from a press release sent by Pelosi’s office on Wednesday.

The swipe was a reference to Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is facing removal from her committee posts after more than a week of vocal outrage from members of Congress over Greene’s past comments in support of conspiracy theories, such as QAnon and 9/11 trutherism, and social media interactions that some took as threatening violence against Pelosi.

“After several conversations and literally running away from reporters, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Q-CA) made clear that he is refusing to take action against conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. As a result, the House will continue with a vote to strip Greene of her seat on the esteemed House Committee on Education & Labor and House Committee on Budget,” the release from Pelosi said.

McCarthy reportedly tried to broker a deal with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer: Remove Greene from the Education & Labor Committee in order to prevent a vote on the House floor to remove her from both that one and the Budget Committee. Hoyer denied that request, and a House floor vote on Greene is expected on Thursday unless Republicans, who are meeting on Wednesday, move to remove her before that.

The release was sent as members of the Rules Committee met to consider the resolution to remove Greene from the committees.

“McCarthy’s failure to lead his party effectively hands the keys over to Greene — an anti-Semite, QAnon adherent and 9/11 Truther,” Pelosi’s release said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York said that “the House Republican Conference appears to have been taken over by the conspiracy caucus, the crackpot caucus, and the QAnon caucus at the same time.”