Fauci says it’s ‘possible’ CDC could release guidance on double-masking

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s “possible” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will lay out guidance on double-masking in the coming days.

“That’s possible,” Fauci said in response to David Ignatius on Tuesday during a Washington Post Live about whether it’s possible two masks would be recommended.

“In fact, just discussions with my CDC colleagues yesterday, we were talking about the CDC is looking at doing a study of seeing whether or not two masks might be better than one. It makes common sense that you would think, and the reason they don’t recommend it right now, it’s a science-based organization, the CDC. They make recommendations based on data and science. So that’s the reason why they’re going to look at that particular issue,” he continued.

Fauci advised that two masks “likely” provide more protection than wearing just one last week.

“Because, I mean, this is a physical covering to prevent droplets and virus to get in,” Fauci told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on Jan. 25. “So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on — it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective, and that’s the reason why you see people either double-masking or doing a version of an N95.”

But later, he said there’s “no data” showing two masks are safe.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference,” Fauci said during a video livestream interview with the American Federation of Teachers.

The CDC has advised that masks be worn in public areas, gatherings, and “anywhere they will be around other people.” The CDC has also advised that masks have two or more layers of breathable fabric, but it has not sent out guidance on wearing two masks.