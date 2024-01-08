Tiger Woods and Nike end partnership after 27 years

Golfer Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he would end his business partnership with Nike after 27 years.

Woods announced the end of the partnership on X (the social media platform previously called Twitter), thanking former Nike CEO Phil Knight for the years “filled with so many amazing moments and memories.”

“Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever,” he said in the post.

“Phil Knight’s passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way,” Woods said.

Nike confirmed the end of the partnership with a post on Instagram thanking the legendary golfer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking. You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we’re grateful,” the company said in the post.

Woods first signed with the company in 1996 in a reported $40 million deal after turning professional, most recently renewing his deal with Nike in 2013 in a 10-year deal estimated to be worth $200 million.