Ramaswamy drops more money on TV ads after blasting spending on them as ‘idiotic’

Republican political newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign has begun rolling out more money for television ads in Iowa this week despite Ramaswamy’s claim that spending money on TV ads is “idiotic.”

Ramaswamy’s campaign has doled out $22,500 to reserve air time in Iowa this week so far, a fraction of what other presidential contenders have reserved, but it comes after the Republican slammed the practice in a social media post last month.

“Presidential TV ad spending is idiotic, low-ROI & a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ,” Ramaswamy posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in December. “We’re doing it differently. Spending $$ in a way that follows data…apparently a crazy idea in US politics. Big surprise coming on Jan 15.”

When asked about the change, Tricia McLaughlin, the communications director for Ramaswamy’s campaign, told NBC News the campaign is “following the data and having some fun.”

The ads are expected to air as early as Wednesday, five days ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

The new ads come as Ramaswamy is polling fourth in Iowa, garnering just under 6% of the vote, according to the latest RealClearPolitics average. He’s behind former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Ramaswamy is also polling fourth nationally.

A super PAC that supports Haley is expected to be the biggest spender in Iowa this week, with the PAC spending $2.4 million between Jan. 9 -15. Haley herself has spent $430,000 on ads in the state.

Trump’s campaign has spent $1.4 million, and DeSantis’s campaign has spent almost $130,000 on TV ads, but two pro-DeSantis super PACs are spending more than $750,000 each.