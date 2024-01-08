Jeffrey Epstein documents: Trump named in latest batch of released information

A batch of court documents relating to sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein were released on Monday, with one document alleging that former President Donald Trump had “sexual relations” with a woman’s unnamed friend at Epstein’s New York home “on regular occasions.”

Sarah Ransome wrote about her unnamed friend in a batch of emails sent in 2016, claiming that she had tapes Epstein had made of high-profile figures such as Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew allegedly having sex with a woman.

“She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald. Mr Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples,’” Ransome wrote about her friend in one email, according to court documents.

“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions,” she added in the email.

In the days after her emailed comments regarding Trump, Ransome sent a follow-up email on Oct. 23, 2016, recanting her statements entirely.

“I have spoken to my family at some length this morning and I would like to retract everything

I have said to you and walk away from this,” Ransome said. “I shouldn’t have contacted you and I’m sorry I wasted your time. It’s not worth coming forward and I will never be heard anyhow and only bad things will happen as a consequence of me going public and I know this to be true.”

At the time, Maxwell’s legal team had sought to undermine Ransome’s claims, arguing to the judge in a letter that Maxwell’s attorneys did not have access to Ransome’s emails during the deposition. The lawyers said if the deposition were to be made public, the emails should be, too.

“​​​​The deposition transcript standing alone leaves an incomplete and, thus, false impression of Ms. Ransome and her outrageous claims,” the letter stated.

The document detailing emails from Ransome is one of 17, totaling 327 pages, that were released on Monday. Hundreds are being released under a court order as part of a since-settled defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. The first round of documents was released on Jan. 4, revealing several famous names such as Trump, Clinton, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, and Stephen Hawking, among some 90 other figures.

“These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit,” Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman, said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

​​Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein’s sex trafficking of young women and girls. Her appeal will be heard in March. Epstein died in 2019 after committing suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting federal sex trafficking charges.

There is an appeal from a Jane Doe, a woman looking to shield her identity from the public, relating to the case. A judge granted a 30-day extension to Jane Doe to consider her appeal to remain confidential, according to a Dec. 21, 2023, court document that was not made public until Jan. 3. The Jane Doe, who is No. 107 on the list, argued that she could face physical harm if the list of names is released because she lives in a “culturally conservative country and lives in fear of her name being released.”