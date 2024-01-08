Senate Democrats’ campaign arm drops millions to try and protect most vulnerable incumbents

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is looking to protect two incumbents who face tough reelection bids in 2024, and it is dropping millions to do so.

The committee announced on Monday that it is investing in organizing staff for the campaigns of Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who are vulnerable Democrats battling to keep their seats in states trending more conservative each election cycle.

“The DSCC’s investments in sustained, effective grassroots organizing will lay the groundwork for our campaigns to win tough races,” DSCC Chairman Gary Peters (D-MI) said in a press release. “This election will determine the future of our country, and we look forward to joining with voters, volunteers and community leaders to defend Democrats’ Senate majority that is fighting for the priorities that matter most to hard working Americans.”

The new investment will focus on several areas, including field organizing and training programs to increase volunteer numbers, voting access and protection, and “building meaningful outreach to communities of color and specific constituencies.”

The DSCC said this is its “initial investment” in direct voter contact programs, and additional states will receive similar funding and programs as the 2024 election cycle continues.

Three of the 23 Democratic incumbents up for reelection this cycle are seated in red states. Tester is the arguably most vulnerable Senate Democrat, taking the mantle from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who announced his retirement in November last year.

Tester has opted to seek a fourth term, giving Democrats hope they can steal a win from Republicans in a state where former President Donald Trump won in 2020 by over 16 percentage points.

Despite the Senate GOP campaign arms pouring millions into the race to back former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, the path to winning is complicated. Even in the blood-red state, an entrance by Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) could weaken support for Sheehy, giving Tester an edge heading into the November general election.

The Montana and Ohio investment comes as the DSCC continues to go on the offense to protect vulnerable seats and grab valuable pick-up opportunities next November. The committee announced funding for command center offices in Montana, Ohio, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as well as on-the-ground funding in all of those states and Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Democratic sights are set on Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rick Scott (R-FL), with allies aiming to mobilize enough money and support to defeat the Republican senators in the general election. Republicans have less to lose in November, with only 10 incumbents up for reelection. With a 49-51 majority, Scott and Cruz’s seats may play a key role in who controls the Senate come next year.