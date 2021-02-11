Don Jr.: Trial ‘making Trump more powerful’

The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump is having the reverse effect of bolstering the former president with its “vindictive” tone from Democrats, according to Donald Trump Jr.

In a Secrets interview, the president’s son said, “It’s vindictive; they are trying to tar and feather someone after the fact. And it’s only making Trump more powerful because people are starting to see how ridiculous it is.”

The trial is expected to run through the weekend. According to the media, the Democrats prosecuting the case have scored points by showing vivid videos of the Capitol riots that they blame on Trump.

But it remains clear that Democrats will not get enough votes to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, a historic first.

Don Jr. said that the longer the trial stretches out, the easier it becomes for Republicans and Team Trump to portray the event as an assault on the First Amendment and hypocrisy by Democrats who themselves have seemingly encouraged violence in their speeches. Republicans often point to statements from Reps. Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi as examples.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic, and hundreds of thousands of people are dying, and the Senate has nothing better to do than to spend a week trying to critique the First Amendment,” said Don Jr.

“They don’t tell you that when Maxine Waters gets up there, and Nancy Pelosi says, ‘Punch him in the face,’ [Sen.] Chuck Schumer, that’s not insurrection, that’s not starting violence. If political speech, certainly one like my father gave, is used as the metric by which to judge if someone is creating an insurrection, I mean, you literally would not have a congressman, congresswoman, senator, governor, state representative, or a f—ing dog catcher left in America that wouldn’t be in the Gulag. It’s ridiculous,” he added.