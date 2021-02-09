Unity on civil war: Both sides see US ‘headed for bloodshed’

The country is finally united — but not in the way that President Biden hoped for.

In a new Zogby Poll, both sides agree that the United States is teetering on the brink of civil war.

Pollster Jonathan Zogby of Zogby Analytics said that overall, 46% believe civil war is likely versus 43% who don’t.

“It’s quite astounding that nearly half of voters think we are headed for bloodshed!” he said in the poll analysis.

And while there were differences in how some groups felt about a civil war following the divisive election and the Capitol riot, more Democrats and Republicans than not said war is inevitable.

“For once, political parties-Republicans (49% likely and 40% unlikely), Democrats (45% likely and 44% unlikely), and independents (42% likely and 44% unlikely) were somewhat in agreement, but the fact all political stripes think a civil war is inevitable is not the bipartisanship we were hoping for,” said Zogby.

There was division, also, among the races, with whites less likely than blacks and Hispanics to see civil war coming.

“When it came to race, whites (43% likely and 44% unlikely) were not as convinced that there will be another civil war, while Hispanics (53% likely and 43% unlikely) and African Americans (49% likely and 39% unlikely) thought another civil war could happen,” read the analysis.