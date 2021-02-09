Liberal pandemic scolds can nag about anything

During this pandemic, most people are trying to make the most out of a miserable situation. Not liberals, though. They spend their free time thinking up new ways to make life even more uncomfortable for everyone.

If you watched the Super Bowl over the weekend, you might have noticed that the stadium had some real people in the seats, but otherwise, the space was mostly taken up by depressing cardboard cut-outs of fans who had actually paid to have their picture posted in the audience. It was a sad attempt at recreating the sense of a packed venue for the big game day, but, hey, pandemic.

That harmless gesture of optimism during these awful “social distancing” times was the cue for someone somewhere who needed to find a problem with it. And that someone was the joyless liberal Washington Post columnist Michele Norris, who wrote Monday that having a fake audience at the game was all wrong.

“We long ago became used to watching sporting events with little or no attendance,” she said. “No one was going to cry foul if the stands were mostly empty or if the sounds of Super Bowl LV were somewhat subdued. Both moves would have sent a smarter message — stay home for now and stay safe until we can get to the other side of this storm.”

I’m so sorry if your eyeballs fell out of their sockets just now from rolling so hard.

That stadium, in particular, seats nearly 70,000 people. Half of those were filled with pieces of cardboard that, so far as we know, are not in danger of contracting COVID-19.

But liberals won’t be satisfied until our every waking moment is spent either locked inside our homes on Zoom calls or else reminding everyone else that that’s all we’re doing.

Taken to the extreme, “social distancing” would mean staying home until the coronavirus is completely gone, but we have already seen that that isn’t a viable option. And it’s not a “safe” option either. Consider the story of the woman who literally became a QAnon believer because she was stuck inside all day without a job to go to and way too much social media to consume. Is that healthy? There are other risks besides that of contracting the coronavirus.

We all pretty much have the “social distancing” thing down. Now everyone should also be on their highest alert for some liberal somewhere who’s figuring out another way to make things more miserable than they already are.