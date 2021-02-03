What John Kerry meant when he said ‘somebody like me’

Democrats truly believe that so long as they say the right things in public, they can privately do the opposite, and no one is supposed to say anything.

That’s why all these Democratic mayors, governors, and even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have been caught violating their own screeching about staying home to stop the spread. They are hypocrites who get a thrill out of telling people to reduce their standards of living for the good of others while they live very comfortably.

That fact was again illustrated in a video clip from 2019 that gained new attention on Wednesday. It features current White House climate czar John Kerry defending his use of an emission-spewing private jet to accept an award in Iceland.

Asked by a reporter there if the jet was an “environmental way to travel,” Kerry looked like he thought the question was beneath him. “It’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” said Kerry, who, at the time, was not working for the government. He further reasoned that “the time it takes me to get somewhere, I can’t sail across the ocean. I have to fly, meet with people, and get things done.”

That’s interesting — “get things done” apparently means receiving an award.

But what exactly did Kerry mean by “somebody like me”? He didn’t really define who someone like him is, other than to say that he, and presumably others like him, are “traveling the world to win this battle.”

No one could honestly begrudge a world leader or humanitarian, even if it’s Kerry, for intercontinental travel. But it’s presumably better for the environment and the conservation of natural resources for 200 people to take a flight somewhere together rather than to take 200 separate flights on their own.

Kerry’s point is that anyone who would take a commercial flight (or, I suppose, any form of public transportation) is not someone like him. Someone like him is special. Someone like him deserves to fly and travel how and when he pleases because someone like him says the right things in public.

Suffice it to say, you, reader, the everyday person, are not someone like him.